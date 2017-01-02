Pastor's wife accuses him of starving her of sex since 2010

A Zimbabwean woman, identified as Marry Ngwenya has accused her husband Petros Tshuma, a pastor with Zion Grace International, of starving her of sex since 2010. Appearing before the Lupane resident magistrate, Ndumo Masuku, she also accused his husband of sleeping with other women from his congregation.
'Your worship, I’m sexually abused by this man as he last had sex with me in 2010. If I ask him about the issue he would promise to make up for it but when it’s time for sex he simulates sickness then claims to be feeling pain in his stomach
What I know is that he enjoys sex with three ladies from our church. I have WhasApp text messages to prove that.'
An emotional Ngwenya went further to plead for sex in front of the magistrate, saying she can't survive on Bible verses.
'I’m a human being. I don’t survive on Bible verses and I need my husband to sleep with me. Now I lead a pretentious life telling the women I lead that I’m enjoying my marriage while I’m sex starved,'
However, Tshuma admitted the blame saying whenever he wants to have sex with his wife he feels intense pain.
“I love my wife but I have a problem, when I engage in sex my stomach starts to twinge as a result I feel an intense pain and due to that, I had to stop. It’s not true that I’m in love with other women. My wife saw text messages from the women who wanted counseling on their marriages, due to that she quickly concluded that I’m in love with them.
After hearing the couple, Magistrate Masuku ordered Tshuma to have sex with his wife and not to emotionally abuse her.
