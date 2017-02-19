 Pastor sentenced to 20 years in jail for defiling a 13-year-old girl | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 19 February 2017

Pastor sentenced to 20 years in jail for defiling a 13-year-old girl

A Ghanaian pastor from Domeabra in the Ga West Municipal Assembly has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with hard labour for defiling a 13-year-old girl. The pastor identified as Vincent Kete pleaded guilty to defiling the daughter of his friend of 25 years.
At a recent court hearing, prosecutor Kofi Atimbiri said the accused called the victim to his room on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

The accused and the victim’s father, as friends, lived in a single room in a mission house of their church. The pastor told an Accra Circuit Court presided over by  Magistrate Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku that his action was the work of the devil and does not know what came over him.

After listening to his plea, the court sentenced Pastor Vincent Kete to 20 years in prison with hard labour. Source: 3news
