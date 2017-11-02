Pastor on the run after allegedly killing a member of his church for ritual in Delta state

A couple of days later, when the deceased had not returned home, his wife, Rosemary Ujah, became suspicious and went to the church in search of her husband but returned without answers. She informed the police of the situation and the locals conducted a search following which the body of Ejiofor was found in a soak-away close to the church.
The incident was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officers in the state, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, who went on to reveal that the pastor and two of his accomplices were on the run. He disclosed that two people have been arrested in connection with the crime, while investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects.
No comments:
Post a Comment