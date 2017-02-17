Paris Hilton celebrates 36th birthday in style, kisses mystery man (photos)

The DJ documented the celebrations on her Snapchat and seems to have had a blast. To top it off, she was seen making out with a mystery man while her party was in full swing.
Some of her celebrity friends were also in attendance at her party. Pretty Little Liars star, Ashley Benson, and also her sister, Nicky were all present to celebrate with Paris and were glammed up for the occasion. Bethenny Frankel from Real Housewives of New York was also at the party and she took to her Snapchat to share some photos of Paris and her sister from the evening.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment