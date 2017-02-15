Over N250,000 and a 6-months paid internship to be won at the 2017 Corporate Communications Pitch Competition (CCPC)

Sesema Public Relations, a leading Public Relations and Marketing Communications firm in conjunction with Theinsiderng.com, is calling for entries into the second edition of the “Corporate Communications Pitch Competition”.
This year’s competition will focus on two different categories; Public Relations and IT/Graphics Design. View highlight of 2016 EditionCCPC 2017 call for entry
Grand Prize: Six (6) month paid internship with Sesema Public Relations which may lead to full employment and One Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira (N130,000) cash prize for each category as well as and other prizes.
As part of the selection process, applicants for the PR/COMMUNICATIONS ASPECT are requested to write an essay on “How PR agencies can manage negative perception of government in a dwindling economy” while applicants for the IT/GRAPHICS DESIGN ASPECT will be required to “Design an AD banner to promote a new talent management company (The Company in focus engages in managing talents in music, acting and fashion)”
The Corporate Communications Pitch Competition is supported by Jobberman, The Alpha Reach, BusinessDay, Pulse.ng, Myschool.com.ng and Olorisupergal.
Essay Instructions
- Your essay should be between 500-1000 words.
- Your name, course of study and essay topic must be clearly inscribed at the top right hand corner of the document.
- Formatting
- Documentation must be in MS word
- Font type – Segoe UI Light
- Font size – 11
- Paragraph spacing – single
- Page number- bottom of the page and centralized
You will be required to submit copies of the following documents along with your entry;
• University statement of result or certificate
• A valid identification card
• NYSC cards or Discharge Certificate
Follow the link to submit your entry: http://ccas.org.ng/pitch-2017/
To be eligible for participation, PR Applicants must:
- Be between 20 -26 years old
- Possess a minimum of second class lower degree in Mass Communication, Public Relations, English language, Communications and Media Studies, Advertising or any other related field.
- Must have completed or about to complete the National Youth Service Corp programme
- Be between 20 -26 years old
- Have a background in Computer Science, Information Technology or any other related Field.
- Must have completed or about to complete the National Youth Service Corp programme
The call for entries will run from Friday 27th January till Monday 27th February, 2017
Shortlisting of candidates for the final competition: 6th March, 2017
Final pitch presentation and prize-giving: 1st April, 2017
PLEASE NOTE: any application submitted outside the specified time frame would not be accepted.
For more follow @Theinsider_ng on Twitter, @Thenewsinsider on Instagram and TheInsiderng on Facebook or send an email to pitch@ccas.org.ng, info@theinsiderng.com Website: www.theinsiderng.com
No comments:
Post a Comment