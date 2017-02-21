 Over 60,000 Christians in Katsina state begin fasting and prayer session for Pres Buhari | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 21 February 2017

Over 60,000 Christians in Katsina state begin fasting and prayer session for Pres Buhari

Over 60,000 Christians in Katsna state have begun a fasting and prayer session over President Buhari's health. Chairman of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Reverend Onyeka Chukwu, disclosed this to newsmen at a press conference in the state capital, Katsina Sunday.
According to Chukwu, the state Christians will be praying for speedy recovery for President Buhari who is currently in the UK for vacation and medical checkup.

He said that the prayers would be offered at Mountain of Fire Church at Kofar-Kaura, Katsina and six other Churches namely Church of God Mission, Calvary Baptist, ECWA, St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, and C&S, Dutsin-ma road, all in Katsina.

He added that the fasting and prayer session will be concluded at the St. John’s Anglican Church, Katsina next Sunday.
Posted by at 2/21/2017 05:28:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts