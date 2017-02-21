Over 60,000 Christians in Katsina state begin fasting and prayer session for Pres Buhari

According to Chukwu, the state Christians will be praying for speedy recovery for President Buhari who is currently in the UK for vacation and medical checkup.
He said that the prayers would be offered at Mountain of Fire Church at Kofar-Kaura, Katsina and six other Churches namely Church of God Mission, Calvary Baptist, ECWA, St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, and C&S, Dutsin-ma road, all in Katsina.
He added that the fasting and prayer session will be concluded at the St. John’s Anglican Church, Katsina next Sunday.
