Monday, 6 February 2017

Over 500 people turned up for the 2hr 30minutes protest in Lagos

Today, February 6, 2017 the much anticipated pro-Nigerian protest held in Lagos and Abuja. In Lagos, the protest kicked off at about 10am from National Stadium and protesters marched to the National Theater. At about 12:30pm, the protest had wrapped up.

A few Celebrities including Charly Boy, Seyi Law, Yomi Fabiyi Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore and others were all in attendance and few speeches were made.


Police officers were also on ground to ensure it was a peaceful protest with the Lagos State Police commissioner and Police PRO in attendance.
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Good for them!



6 February 2017 at 14:16
Abosede Ojuade said...

Nice one.

6 February 2017 at 14:16
Vivian Reginalds said...

good
6 February 2017 at 14:16
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Heavenly people carry go ENOUGH IS ENOUGH FOR RUBBISH,LIES AND SCAM.my boys are there cause of apc police to show them pepper. FREEBORN IS IN THE SPIRIT WITH UNA.

















6 February 2017 at 14:17
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Lol if you ask me, Na who I go ask?
When I was saying it here, misguided elements went for my jugular, they wanted a concert headlined by Tuface and when he backed out they became angry
You wanted a protest, you have it.
You embarked on a protest without any clear cut agenda, without any government policy you want changed.
Those of us that marched during OccupyNaija wanted the reversal of subsidy removal among other things.
So what have they now achieved. Smh.



6 February 2017 at 14:18
Anonymous said...

now there voices have been heard.

6 February 2017 at 14:19

