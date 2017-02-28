Over 40,000 people sign petition for Obama to run for the president of France

Some French Citizens, faced between the choice of electing scandal-hit politicians, are opting to hire Barack Obama as the president of France.
A campaign spreading across France has garnered support with over 40,000 people putting their signature on a petition to have Obama run for the French presidency.
Organizers of the unofficial Obama17 campaign have spread posters across Paris with the slogan "Oui on peut" which translates in English to mean "Yes we can ".
The organizers of the campaign revealed that they are aiming to get a million signatures by May 15th. Though aware that it will be impossible for a foreign national to contest for the seat of the president, the organizers revealed that the current election campaign in France is a failure and that the current situation of their country called for radical choices. They revealed that Obama has the best resumé in the world to do the job.
“The French are ready to make radical choices - that is good because we have a radical idea to propose to them,” a statement partly read.
''To launch this 6th Republic, we wish to strike a blow by electing a foreign President as the leader of our beautiful country.
“Barack Obama has completed his second term as President of the United States on 21 January, why not hire him as the President for France?”
Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, François Fillon, Benoît Hamon, Jean-Luc Mélenchon are candidates contesting for the President of the French Republic. Most of the candidates have been hit by scandals thereby causing citizens to campaign for a foreign president.
