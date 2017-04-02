Over 100,000 visas have been revoked since President Trump signed the order on immigration

The number came in response to a question from the judge about how many people have been affected by this order.
Erez Reuveni, from the Office of Immigration Litigation at the Civil Division of the Justice Department, also said no returning legal permanent residents have been denied entry.
The judge also extended a temporary restraining order against removing lawful permanent residents until next Friday.
