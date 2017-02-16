 Our word is our bond! In 5 days you can be among the winners! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 February 2017

Our word is our bond! In 5 days you can be among the winners!

What we said we would do, we are now doing -  by giving out the promised 1Million Naira.

#MySujimotoStory video wasn't just about motivation but also about empowerment.
Watch this highly inspirational video by @Sujimoto81 and stand a chance to be a part of the winners to win 1Million Naira in seed funding for your business.
WHAT YOU WIN:

• 20 finalists to get 1-day mentorship opportunity with Sijibomi Ogundele
• Win 1Million Naira seed funding for your business
• Other Consolation prizes

HOW TO WIN:

• Watch the full video by visiting @sujimotong and clicking the link in their bio
• Share on your timeline with a caption explaining how the video inspires you, your society and business.
• Remember the person with the best business plan stands a greater chance to win 
• Use the hashtag #MySujimotoStory and tag @sujimotong
• Post with highest engagement wins
