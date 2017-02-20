 Osinbajo turns down new Vice President's official residence built by GEJ's administration, says Aguda house is good for him | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Osinbajo turns down new Vice President's official residence built by GEJ's administration, says Aguda house is good for him

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has turned down the new Vice Presidential official residence built by GEJ's administration. A statement by the Senior Special Assistant  to the Vice President on Media & Publicity, Laolu Akande, says neither Osinbajo nor this present administration, made any budget for the construction of a new residence for him. According to Osinbajo, the old Vice Presidential house known as Aguda house, is still good for him.
He said in time, the federal governmnt will decide what to do with the 14 buildings on the site of the new Vice Presidential residence. Read the press statement from the Presidency.
"For the umpteenth time, we like to clarify that the proposed plan of the immediate past administration to build a new official residence for the occupant of the Office of the Vice President, including the controversial gatehouse preceded this administration.
The project which started in 2010, was initiated and funded by the immediate past administration, but had never featured in the two budget proposals of the Buhari administration: neither in the 2016 nor the 2017 spending plans.
Any suggestion therefore that this project benefits our administration or that it reflects our spending style or preferences is not only misleading but blatantly false. Besides, the incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said publicly that he considers Aguda House, which he currently occupies, a befitting official residence for the Vice President and sufficient for his needs.
While the project is now about 85% complete, the Federal Government, in the circumstances, will decide at the appropriate time what is the best use for the 14 buildings already on the project site."
