Oprah Winfrey says she doesnt regret not having children,says she wouldnt have been a good mum

The media mogul who has been in a relationship with her author partner, Stedman Graham, for 30 years revealed that she has no regrets foregoing motherhood because she lacks the patience that caring for babies require.
Oprah revealed this in a new interview with Good Housekeeping magazine, saying;
"I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies. I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage! But this is so rewarding."
The TV queen once lost a premature baby she had when she was 14 and since then she's never tried to have any again. She has, however, made herself matron to a number of girls through her charity work. She founded the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, a boarding school in South Africa which houses 172 girls and she said during the interview that she wouldn't have her life any other way.
"It is more rewarding than I would ever have imagined. I was doing this to help them, but it has brought a light to my life that I can’t explain... When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world’s children."
She continued: "Love knows no boundaries. It doesn’t matter if a child came from your womb or if you found that person at age two, 10 or 20. If the love is real, the caring is pure and it comes from a good space, it works."
