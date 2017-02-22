Open Letter: Dear Bisola, we the association of single parents are disappointed with your act on national TV

A concerned fan @fumsky penned an open letter to
Bisola, one of the housemates in the on-going Big Brother Naija, on instagram. Read what she wrote after the cut...
Dear @iambisola,
we the association of single parent are disappointed with your act on
national TV few days ago.. I followed you because of your presence on
social media.. Anytime I go through your page whenever am tired from
work or bored, I can't help but laugh and still praise you... When I now
found out that you are a single mother and doing well for yourself with
over 100,000 thousands loyal followers I said to myself, Funmi, when
will you get here?
After what you did, I wonder what you do on a
good day when no one is watching.. While you were giving someone a head
on national TV, weren't you thinking of throat cancer?Don't you love the
daughter you hustling for that much how she will feel when she grows
up? (Even the so called married man doesn't even know if you have
epileptic diseases and he left his private part to a total
stranger..)after 10years when your princess is all grown up, someone
somewhere will bring this act of yours and she will never forgive you
for this stupid act.
Bisola, once you are a mother or father,
your life, and what you do doesn't belong to you 100percent.. again .
You must live a good legacy for your children to follow.. What will you
tell little princess if she comes home and tell you she gave someone she
just met at a party a BJ when she grows up?
Bisola, I dunno know how you were brought up but you life can be better and you can make it better than your parent.
Dear
Bisola, the deed has been done. When you get out of big brother
Nigeria, just go to GOD and ask him for forgiveness he's ever faithful
and merciful.. He will cleanse all sins and make your part straight
again.. Just keep doing what you good at.. Make us laugh again.. GOD
loves you and am still a loyal fan.
