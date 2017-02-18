Onyeka Nwelue is a Jury Member of CinemAfrica Film Festival in Sweden

In an email from the Festival Director, Dina Afkhampour to Mr. Nwelue, she says;
“I am so pleased to that you have agreed to be the official jury for the 2017 edition of CinemAfrica FIlm Festival. Each one of you has a unique background and capacity that we found potent in combination.”
Mr. Nwelue is award-winning author of The Abyssinian Boy, a novel about a Nigerian woman married to an Indian man, which is set majorly in India, where he lived and where he is a Visiting Assistant Professor of African Studies at Manipur University.
He currently lives in Athens, Ohio, where he is a Research Fellow at Ohio Uiversity. His latest offering, Hip-Hop is Only for Children has been described by one of India’s finest writers, Shobhaa De as ‘beguiling’ and ‘superbly researched.’
CinemAfrica is a non-profit organisation that works towards spreading high-quality African and diaspora cinema in Sweden. We show features, short films and documentaries and act as a platform and a forum for African film in Sweden. We also work towards increasing the amount of film shown in cinemas, during festivals and on television, and to broaden DVD distribution networks. By showing African and diaspora film we’re aiming at broadening the types of culture on offer in Sweden and at increasing the knowledge Swedes have about African current affairs.
CinemAfrica’s Film Festival started 1998 in Stockholm, and is now the largest festival for African cinema in the Nordic countries. We invite current filmmakers and participants in the public discourse to our festival to participate in seminars and discussions around the films we show. CinemAfrica also conducts individual screenings, film breakfasts and seminars. Additionally, we work with other organisations and film festivals to enable them to show African film as part of their programming.
