Onitsha fire: 168 people homeless, 13 building, 16 vehicles, 3 filling stations, property worth millions destroyed

Many people escaped death last Wednesday when a fully loaded tanker exploded at Oguta Road, DMGS round about Onitsha, Anambra State.Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano has ordered the relocation of filling stations constructed around residential buildings and markets. The governor said a committee, in collaboration with the Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe, would determine how the affected families would be resettled around the area for a year.
The joint team of NEMA and ANSEMA visited the scene of the incident to assess the level of damage caused by the inferno and the needs of the affected.
Findings revealed that the fuel tanker filled with petrol developed brake failure and plunged into a mobil filling station which triggered fire that razed down 13 buildings of both residential and commercial, household/office items, 3 filling stations (MRS, MOBIL & TOTAL), makeshift shops, goods worth millions of naira, 16 vehicles, 3 tricycles, 168 internally displaced persons and 2 injured persons who are receiving medical attention at waterside hospital.
