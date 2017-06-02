One week after, 3 year old girl who was kidnapped by her mother's apprentice yet to be found

According to her family member who spoke to LIB this morning, they have not heard a word from their daughter's abductors.
A police source said the police has launched a full scale investigation into the matter and are currently tracking the telephone number of the kidnapper.
Oluwasemilore was kidnapped by Grace, an apprentice at her mother's bead and hat making shop in Alagbado.
Grace had only resumed work the Monday preceding the Saturday she carried out the abduction. Anyone with any useful information should call 08028521316 or report to the nearest police station.
NAWA O.... MAYBE THE WOMAN WAS OWING HER ABI HIM
I pray dey should find her
Chaiii I pray dey found her safe n sound. Amen
I pray she is found.
