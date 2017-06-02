LIS

Monday, 6 February 2017

One week after, 3 year old girl who was kidnapped by her mother's apprentice yet to be found

3 year old Oluwasemilore Adebiyi who was abducted by her mother's apprentice, Grace John, in the Alagbado area of Lagos on January 28th, has not been found.

According to her family member who spoke to LIB this morning, they have not heard a word from their daughter's abductors.


A police source said the police has launched a full scale investigation into the matter and are currently tracking the telephone number of the kidnapper.

Oluwasemilore was kidnapped by Grace, an apprentice at her mother's bead and hat making shop in Alagbado.

Grace had only resumed work the Monday preceding the Saturday she carried out the abduction. Anyone with any useful information should call 08028521316 or report to the nearest police station.
4 comments:

okechukwu nnoduechi said...

NAWA O.... MAYBE THE WOMAN WAS OWING HER ABI HIM





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

6 February 2017 at 08:46
kik said...

I pray dey should find her

6 February 2017 at 08:49
Odibe Blessing said...

Chaiii I pray dey found her safe n sound. Amen

6 February 2017 at 08:57
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

I pray she is found.

6 February 2017 at 09:12

