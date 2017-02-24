Omotola Jalade visits Big Brother Naija house, gives great speech that's got most people talking

Housemates at the Big Brother Nigeria house had a pleasant surprise today when they got a visit from Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. This will make it the second time the star actress is visiting the Big Brother Nigeria show, the first time being during its first season in 2006.
The star actress also gave a very motivational speech that's got Nigerian Twitter users giving her a nod of approval.
She spoke extensively on topics like "poverty is sexist". She also touched on the education of the female child, on marriage, hers specifically, the trust between her and her husband and how that trust helped build her. She went further to encourage self-care, advising people to take care of themselves first.
"We can come together, you and I, to advocate, uniting across divides, that every girl should go to school and that we should make sure that they get quality education while they are at it," part of her speech read.
In reaction to the speech, a Twitter user, Oche Enayi, gushed; "@Realomosexy wow. your words are so inspiring. i really wish i can be given an opportunity to see you in person. Thanks #BBNaija for that."
