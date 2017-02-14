 Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde shares loved up selfie of herself with her husband, Capt Mathew | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde shares loved up selfie of herself with her husband, Capt Mathew

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde pictured with her husband, Captain Mathew Ekeinde. She shared this photo via Instagram today and wrote: "To all Osexynationals, Happy valentine from us. We love you, love someone, anyone today.  #happyvalentinesday
VEEKEE FRESH said...

EVERGREEN LOVE OF LIFE... I ADMIRE THIS COUPLES ALOT

14 February 2017 at 14:09
Nnenne George said...

Lovely 🖒❤

14 February 2017 at 14:17
OSINANL said...

GOOD FOR THEM...

14 February 2017 at 14:18
daniel ubong said...

OK

14 February 2017 at 14:18
ochouba chidinma said...

BEAUTIFULL.........HAPPY VAL...GOD LOVES YOU SO MUCH

14 February 2017 at 14:20
Anonymous said...

Lovely couple! Living and loving! Omosexy, kindly consider opening a tutorial class for the likes of Tonto, Lilian Esoro, Toke, chika ike, to come and attend! Main course :"How to be a good wife"! Pls make it free! So no excuses! Xxxx

14 February 2017 at 14:49
Ifeoma Ekewuba said...

Awww, sweet

Happy val guys

14 February 2017 at 14:54
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

good for them

14 February 2017 at 15:01
