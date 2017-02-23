Omonla, wapTV’s popular presenter, bags new award

Other awardees at the prestigious event include Prince JideKosoko, Christy Okonkwo, AbassAkandeObesere,Tony Umez, Femi Adebayo, Chief Mrs LarabaShonda, Alex Lopez and other prominent individuals whose great works remain applauded across West Africa.
The colourful event, which was organised by West African Freelance Journalists Association, took place on Friday February 17;at Orchid Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.
Omonla is an alumnus of the renowned PEFTI Film Institute; and apart from being a presenter at wapTV since 2012, has also received outstanding praise for his acting skills in several award-winning TV programmes; including Superstory, ThisLife and Papa Ajasco & Company.
Omonla had this to say about the award: “Entertaining people has always been my drive so I’m grateful for every opportunity given me to put smiles on the faces of viewers. This award is dedicated to the entire wapTV team and all my fans worldwide.
”
To get your daily dose of Omonla, as well as other wapTV Presenters including Veronica, Chief Olododo, Slimmy Tee, Eric and Mama Kwube, stay tuned to wapTV, the Family Entertainment Channel, on DStv Channel 262, StarTimes Channel 116, GOtv Channel 102, Consat Channel 812, StarSat Channel 189 and MyTV.
You can also follow on:
No comments:
Post a Comment