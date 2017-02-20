Omoni Oboli releases main poster for Okafor's Law

'Okafor's Law' was recently screened at the Pan African Film & Art Festival (PAFF), Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and Stockholm Film International Film Festival.
The movie focuses on Chucks (Blossom Chukwujekwu) nicknamed by his friends as the Terminator, an ardent player with ladies, whose quest to proving this law to his friends brings him three woman he must re-seduce: Ify (Ufuoma McDermott), Tomi (Toyin Abraham) and Ejiro (Omoni Oboli), whose lives have drastically changed. And this must be done within few weeks. This challenge of their various new status makes his quest to win the bet more and more insurmountable as he tries to prove the immortality of the long age law: Okafor’s Law.
The romantic comedy movie stars amazing talents such as: Richard Mofe Damijo, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ufuoma McDermott, Tina Mba, Toyin Abraham, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Yvonne Jegede, Halima Abubakar, Mary Lazarus, Uche Nnaji, Betty Irabor, Gabriel Afolayan, Ken Erics and Omoni herself.
TRAILER See the new poster and character below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZu0CepUb5A&t=19s
No comments:
Post a Comment