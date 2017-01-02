Omoni Oboli Present Character Posters For Her New Movie, ‘Okafor’s Law’

Nollywod actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli has released the character posters for her new movie, Okafor’s Law which will be in cinemas on March 31 and premiered on March 24.
The romantic comedy movie stars amazing talents such as: Richard Mofe Damijo, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ufuoma McDermott, Tina Mba, Toyin Abraham, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Yvonne Jegede, Halima Abubakar, Mary Lazarus, Uche Nnaji, Betty Irabor, Gabriel Afolayan, Ken Erics and Omoni herself.
Omoni Oboli needs no introduction; she is a box-office queen who has taken Nigerian movie to the next level. All her movies, ‘Being Mrs Eliot’, ‘Wives on Strike’ and ‘The First Lady’ were cinema hit back-to-back. She is an excellent actress, an intelligent director, a smart producer and a constructive filmmaker. In the movie, ‘Okafor’s Law’ she played the role of Ejiro, a workaholic business woman, who was one of the three ladies that fell into the charms of Terminator.
Ufuoma McDermott is a familiar face, right from the days of Lagbaja. She is a presenter, producer, film director and beautiful actress who have produced and featured in countless successful movies. In the movie, ‘Okafor’s Law’ she was Ify, the wife to a business mogul who was neglected and seek comfort in the arms of Terminator.
Blossom Chukwujekwu, we all know him as the wicked ‘Moses’ for the movie, ‘Knocking on Heaven’s Door’, but in ‘Okafor’s Law’ he played the role of Terminator who was a serial seducer and tried to explain what Okafor’s Law really mean.
Legendary Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, is an award-winning actor who has been in the industry for over 20 years. He has featured in several hit movies such as, 30 Days in Atlanta, Dinner and The Wedding Party. He played the role of Mr. Onome in the movie, ‘Okafor’s Law’.
In 2011, Halima Abubakar won the Afro Hollywood Best Actress award. She is a producer and UN ambassador who has been industry for 5 years. She got her first lead role in the movie, ‘Gangster Paradise’. We really can’t wait to see her in the upcoming movie.
Twin-star, Mary Lazarus is currently one of the most sought after actresses in Nigeria. She has acted in "Blackberry Babes", "Tinsel", "Super Story", "Shadows" and "Married But Living Single". Mary is a talent everyone must see in ‘Okafor’s Law’.
Am sure you all might not know but Yvonne Jegede was one of the girls in 2face’s hit single ‘African Queen. Jegede is an actress and producer, in 2015 she produced her first film 3 is Company. She was introduced to acting by Charles Novia despite aspiring to be a model as a kid. She has acted in films such as Missing Angels and more recently Okafor's Law.
Synopsis
Set in Nigeria ‘Okafor’s Law’ (named after a sexist theory) is a comedy movie with social consciousness that follows the story of a slick serial seducer, Chuks (Blossom Chukwujekwu), an “ardent player” who believes that once a man has been with a woman, he forever has access to her. When challenged by his friends to see if he can prove the universality of that stupid theory with three ex-girlfriends within 21 days, he accepts it –like the misogynist he is.
Watch trailer of the movie below as we anticipate it release in cinema on Friday March 31, 2017.
Character posters below...
