Check out these Lovely Valentine Gift packages ranging from N3,000

For 3,000naira only, you get a lovelyred and white box containing 1 Body Spray and 1 Rose Flower or a box of 2 cupcake.
For 10,000 naira, you get a small red and white box containing 1 perfume, 1 body spray, 1 hair spray, 1 room spray, a box of 4 cupcake, 1 rose flower, 1 choker and a love note.
For men, you get 1 perfume, 1 body spray, 1 room spray, a box of 4 cupcake, 2-set hand bead and a love note for 10,000naira.
For 15,500 naira, you get 1 perfume, 2 body spray, 1 big hair spray, 1 room spray, a box of 8 cupcake, choker, 1 designer wrist watch, flower bouquet and a love card.
For Men, you get 1 perfume, 1 body spray, 1 Room Spray, 2-set hand bead, 1 wristwatch, 1 wine and a love card.
For 25,500naira, you get a big lovely red and white box designed with petals containing 2 perfume, 2 body spray, 1 big hair spray, 2 room spray, a box of 12 cupcake, 1 choker, 1 designer wrist watch, flower bouquet and a love card.
For men, you get 2 perfume, 2 body spray, 2 room spray, 3-set hand bead, 1 wristwatch, box of 2 cufflinks, 1 exotic wine and a customized love card for 27,500naira
Don’t like our compilation? You can choose your content and we will deliver.
Hurry and Pre order from now till the 12th of February 2017 for Nationwide delivery on the 13th and 14th. Limited stock available. Please call 08145863950 or 08050561262 or 08168052636. Follow us on Instagram @fearlessperfumes
Interested in being a distributor for these fast selling Valentine gifts? Send an email to fearlessperfumes@gmail.com and make huge profits this season.
3 comments:
NOTED!
Good concept.
Ok
Post a Comment