Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni on list of top 100 Best Foreign English Premier League Players

Former Arsenal striker and Nigerian Captain, Nwankwo Kanu is 78 on the list. The magazine described him as the "Nigerian with telescopic legs"
"Kanu is a magician" explained former Arsenal team mate Gilberto, "and sometimes I'm not sure he knows what he's going to do next with the ball."
"The Nigerian with the telescopic legs was a bewitching force in the Gunners team during the early noughties, often teeing up Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp with mind-boggling dummies and flicks. Many of his own Arsenal goals were also sublime, including a back-heeled volley at Middlesbrough in 1999 and a stupendous hat-trick at Stamford Bridge in his side's incredible 3-2 win. Kanu demonstrated that there was life after Arsenal, too, netting the Wembley winner to help Portsmouth win the FA in 2008.
