LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

Okada man pictured answering a phone call while carrying 4 school children

An Okada man was pictured answering a phone call while carrying 4 school children along Eleyeile express road, Ibadan. This is dangerous! Another photo after the cut...


Posted by at 2/01/2017 08:45:00 am

2 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

NAWA
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

1 February 2017 at 08:52
ROSIE HIL said...

Na waoo. This is very dangerous.


Join helping hands today. Follow this link https://helpinghandsinternational.biz/GreatHilda01
You can also send email to me at rosiemeeh@gmail.com for more information.

1 February 2017 at 09:25

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts