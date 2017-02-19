 OK! magazine says Blac Chyna has a crush on Kanye West and wants him...lol | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Sunday, 19 February 2017

OK! magazine says Blac Chyna has a crush on Kanye West and wants him...lol

These tabloids sef. Read what OK magazine wrote about Blac Chyna trying to steal Kanye from Kim
Blac Chyna has formed a highly inappropriate crush on Kanye West! An insider tells OK! exclusively, “She’s always found him highly attractive and has told a number of gal pals that she’d sleep with him in a heartbeat.”
“For months she’s been cooking up ways to spend more time with him, hoping to make a move when Kim’s not around,” sources tell us.
Our snitch goes on to reveal that “Poor Rob had no idea, he’s been played like a total fool by Chyna, who’s been laughing at him behind his back the whole time they were together and openly going after other men.”
Posted by at 2/19/2017 07:49:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts