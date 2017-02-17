 Oh no! South African rapper AKA announces on Twitter that he has split from Bonang Matheba | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 February 2017

Oh no! South African rapper AKA announces on Twitter that he has split from Bonang Matheba

AKA and Bonang Matheba who were described as one of the most favorite celebrity couples in South Africa have ended their relationship.

The rapper confirmed on his Twitter page this afternoon, tweeting; 'Sad to announce that myself & @bonang_m have broken up. We tried guys,' he wrote on Twitter

Minutes before the shocking announcement he gave a clue to the fact that something was seriously not right with his relationship to the TV personality. 'At my fucking Limit for bullshit.' He tweeted
 

Over the past few months, the pair were all loved-up, traveling out of the country and featuring in a music video.
