Official message from the Arubayi Family on the Life of Eric Odafe Arubayi

Read the press statement below...
Today we celebrate the life and Glorious Ascension of our father, husband, brother, son and friend, Eric Arubayi, who went to be with the Lord on Saturday, 11th February 2017. We are truly honoured that God chose us as the channel through which He released such a wonderful, helping and inspiring gift to the world.
We are touched by messages of love we have receivedfrom all friends and well wishers of the family. We are inspired by His life and have become testamentsof His Impact around the world. Till we meet to part no more, rest in the bosom of the Lord. We all Love you Eric, but God loves you more.
The commemoration of Eric’s glorious ascension will be communicated soonest.
Dereck Osadere Arubayi (Ph.D)
On Behalf of the family
