Odion Ighalo Joins Mikel Obi in Chinese Super League, to earn £200,000 per week

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo, has become the latest ex- Premier League star to make a big-money move to Chinese Super League after completing his transfer to Changchun Yatai, yesterday, January 31, 2017.
The former Watford star who struggled to make an impact netting only one goal this season after scoring 15 Premier League goals last season, is expected to earn close to £200,000 per week.
According to a Daily Mail report, Changchun Yatai bought the striker for £22million from Watford in England.
However, earlier in January we also reported that Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Mikel Obi signed for Tianjin TEDA in China, where he is also the captain too. Read here
No comments:
Post a Comment