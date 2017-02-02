Odion Ighalo completes £17.1 move to Chinese club Changchun Yatai

Ighalo wanted to remain at the EPL, but offers weren't coming from premier league clubs and reluctantly agreed to sign for Changchun Yatai, after they tabled a massive £17.1 for the player, an offer the club couldn't reject.
A statement on Watford's website read:
"The Hornets can confirm that Odion Ighalo has agreed a permanent move to Changchun Yatai.... All at Watford FC thank Odion for his contributions to the club, and wish him the best of luck for his future career."Odion has flown to China for his unveiling and will soon confirm his transfer on his Social media accounts. Congrats to him!
