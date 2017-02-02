LIS

Odion Ighalo completes £17.1 move to Chinese club Changchun Yatai

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has completed a £17.1 move to Chinese club, Changchun Yatai after weeks of negotiations. Ighalo has scored about 40 goals in 100 appearances since moving to the London club in 2014, but knew his time was up at Watford after they signed Zarate and M'Baye Niang from Fiorentina and AC Milan respectively.

Ighalo wanted to remain at the EPL, but offers weren't coming from premier league clubs and reluctantly agreed to sign for Changchun Yatai, after they tabled a massive  £17.1 for the player, an offer the club couldn't reject.
A statement on Watford's website read:
"The Hornets can confirm that Odion Ighalo has agreed a permanent move to Changchun Yatai.... All at Watford FC thank Odion for his contributions to the club, and wish him the best of luck for his future career."
Odion has flown to China for his unveiling and will soon confirm his transfer on his Social media accounts. Congrats to him!
