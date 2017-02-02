Obituary of IPOB member killed during Trump rally released, to be buried tomorrow

The obituary to that effect was shared by Prisca Chiamaka Abel on Facebook. The service of songs will hold today.
Ndubueze was allegedly shot by Nigerian soldiers who invaded the rally, despite claims by IPOB that they sent a letter to request for permission to hold the rally.
May his soul rest in peace (Amen)
11 comments:
This is so painful. May his soul rest in peace. So just like that? My heart bleeds.
BUHARI KEEP KILLING OUR PEOPLE...
YOU EVIL DAYS ARE NUMBERED...
KARMA WILL SURELY VISIT YOU BUHARI
Phew! May his soul rest in peace.
Phew! May his soul rest in peace.
Died for others selfish interest. Adios
They can kill as many as the want, but they will never kill Biafra. May his soul rest in peace. AMEN
sad...wat is life? he was among dose dat screamed "happy new year" and now he is no more..i feel bad about dis..Rip bro😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥
That was how they invaded a church (about a mile away from where I was staying at that time) in Onitsha and opened fire at innocent people. My neighbour's kids had to flee for their lives. I still wonder why no media outlet reported this. I Will never forgive buhari. Not in this life! Not in the life to come.
this handsome lad just became a sacrificial lamb.
R.I.P Martyr!
What a wasted life. RIP
