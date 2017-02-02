LIS

Thursday, 2 February 2017

Obituary of IPOB member killed during Trump rally released, to be buried tomorrow

Ndubueze Johnson Okoli, 20, shot during the Trump rally organised by IPOB in Port Harcourt on the 20th of January 2017 (Read here) will be buried tomorrow in his hometown in Orumba South, Anambra State.

The obituary to that effect was shared by Prisca Chiamaka Abel on Facebook.  The service of songs will hold today.

Ndubueze was allegedly shot by Nigerian soldiers who invaded the rally, despite claims by IPOB that they sent a letter to request for permission to hold the rally.

May his soul rest in peace (Amen)



11 comments:

Ike Louisa said...

This is so painful. May his soul rest in peace. So just like that? My heart bleeds.

2 February 2017 at 16:41
Gideon Okorie said...

CAN YOU FORGIVE SOMEONE THAT DOES THIS TO YOU? READ ON..

2 February 2017 at 16:41
OSINANL said...

BUHARI KEEP KILLING OUR PEOPLE...
YOU EVIL DAYS ARE NUMBERED...
KARMA WILL SURELY VISIT YOU BUHARI

2 February 2017 at 16:49
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Phew! May his soul rest in peace.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

2 February 2017 at 16:52
Anonymous said...

Died for others selfish interest. Adios

2 February 2017 at 16:53
JUDE ANTHONY said...

They can kill as many as the want, but they will never kill Biafra. May his soul rest in peace. AMEN

2 February 2017 at 17:05
livingstone chibuike said...

sad...wat is life? he was among dose dat screamed "happy new year" and now he is no more..i feel bad about dis..Rip bro😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥

2 February 2017 at 17:18
Baba For The Broads said...

That was how they invaded a church (about a mile away from where I was staying at that time) in Onitsha and opened fire at innocent people. My neighbour's kids had to flee for their lives. I still wonder why no media outlet reported this. I Will never forgive buhari. Not in this life! Not in the life to come.

2 February 2017 at 17:23
Uka Chidinma said...

this handsome lad just became a sacrificial lamb.

2 February 2017 at 17:24
Baba For The Broads said...

R.I.P Martyr!

2 February 2017 at 17:28
Anonymous said...

What a wasted life. RIP

2 February 2017 at 17:38

