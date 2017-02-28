"Do you ever take Obasanjo seriously? I don’t take him seriously. By his nature, Obasanjo wants relevance at all times. We have worked with him and used to be his foot soldiers. I know him more than anybody in this country.
He just talks, so that he would remain relevant. Do you see any other former President in the country running his mouth like his? If it is not the fact that he has a voice as a former head of state, where is Obasanjo’s constituency? Who are his followers? How many votes can Obasanjo win in his ward? We must say the truth and we must face the truth. Let’s give it to him, as a leader in this country, whoever has governed this country before would remain our leader, but he must equally recall and admit that he is becoming more fairly negative than working towards national building"he said.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tuesday, 28 February 2017
'Obasanjo runs his mouth to remain relevant' - Ayo Fayose says
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/28/2017 04:28:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
5 comments:
Chai! Fayose has no respect for elders.
Did Tupac Really Sleep with Biggie’s Wife?
Ayo Fayose you are a complete fool and bastard for insulting Obasanjo,you and femi fani kayode are the most useless and criminals in Nigeria
Dis guy is so bold
...merited happiness
Fayose my man, u are always on point
see this goat accusing a true leader of running his mouth...you can never untie the shoes of OBJ...
Post a Comment