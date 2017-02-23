NY Mayor causes outrage for insisting New Yorkers can use any bathroom that fits their identity

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump overturned Obama's bathroom bill which ordered that transgender students have the right to use public school restrooms that matched their gender identity.
The Trump administration revoked that order, saying it will now be up to states and school districts to interpret federal anti-discrimination law and determine whether students should have access to restrooms in accordance with their preferred gender identity or their biological sex.
Billionaire New York Mayor, Bill de Blasio took to his twitter page to affirm the right of every New Yorker to use the bathroom that fits their identity
He wrote:
"We affirm the right of every New Yorker to use the bathroom that fits their identity. A new president will not change our values".Well a lot of people thought he either didn't understand that Trump said it was up to the States to make that determination or he was just seeking attention. Others categorically called him out for his statement. Read some of the comments below:
So bathroom is their issue abi.. Theyvdont have any worries at all..
LOL
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Waiting to hear that he has resigned by tomorrow.
