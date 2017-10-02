Nursing mother allegedly cut her rival's breast with razor blade

She demanded the younger woman give her the keys to her home. Esther, unaware of who she was, asked why she needed her house keys and immediately Tina reportedly brought out a razor and attacked her with it, cutting her on the head and breast.
The prosecutor, Sergeant Francesca Job, relayed the incident to the court yesterday, revealing that after Tina inflicted the injuries, witnesses stopped her and demanded that she take the victim to the hospital but she refused, saying she had no money. The witnesses then took the victim to the bar beach police station to report the case, from where she was taken to the hospital.
The presiding Magistrate A.F.O Botoku granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to March 1.
No comments:
Post a Comment