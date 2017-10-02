 Nursing mother allegedly cut her rival's breast with razor blade | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 10 February 2017

Nursing mother allegedly cut her rival's breast with razor blade

28-year-old nursing mother, Tina Promise, has been arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate court on a one-count charge of unlawful assault for inflicting injuries on a woman who she suspects of being her lover's girlfriend. The mother of three who lives at Molade Okoya Thomas Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, allegedly accosted her rival, 22-year-old Esther Onogwu, on the 6th of February at about 9:20 p.m. as she was returning home from her job at a hotel where she works as a cleaner.
She demanded the younger woman give her the keys to her home. Esther, unaware of who she was, asked why she needed her house keys and immediately Tina reportedly brought out a razor and attacked her with it, cutting her on the head and breast.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Francesca Job, relayed the incident to the court yesterday, revealing that after Tina inflicted the injuries, witnesses stopped her and demanded that she take the victim to the hospital but she refused, saying she had no money. The witnesses then took the victim to the bar beach police station to report the case, from where she was taken to the hospital.

The presiding Magistrate A.F.O Botoku granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to March 1.
Posted by at 2/10/2017 04:36:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts