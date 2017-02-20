Notorious Criminal stabbed to death in fight in Abia State

Father is reportedly a notorious criminal known to terrorize communities in Ohafia and on that Friday a fight broke out between him and Chukwu which ultimately led to his death.
The reason for the fight was not revealed however, Abia Breaking News reported that the situation worsened after Father was killed, with his supporters carrying out reprisal attacks and burning down houses belonging to his
killer and that of his family.
The community members intervened and helped restore order after which the suspected killer was handed over to police for investigation.
More photos below...
4 comments:
nawa o
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
This is great as fuck. I love hearing that a criminal is killed....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
He was assigned to die dis way
Godtakeover
Post a Comment