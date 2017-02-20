Northern Documentary Filmmaker thinks northerners were excluded from The Wedding Party movie, Nigerians react

Nigerians sharply reacted to the tweets from a Documentary filmmaker, Bello Shagari, who feels that although The Wedding Party movie is a wonderful development in the Nigerian film industry, northerners were excluded from it. See more reactions after the cut.
The North has nothing to offer as long as talent is involved; not Super Eagles, Not Falcons, Not Nollywood, Not Music.
They are only good at looting public treasury.
These people really do think like they own this country sha..Olorun lo ma bami punish yin.
Lol! @ private sector driven project not national cake. Northerners are notorious for sharing national cake. They rarely generate money but know how to spend it and have many children.
Why won't they be excluded huh,why still looking for an opportunity here when Buhari has already position the northerners in all highest office of this country.
