Monday, 20 February 2017

Northern Documentary Filmmaker thinks northerners were excluded from The Wedding Party movie, Nigerians react

Nigerians sharply reacted to the tweets from a Documentary filmmaker, Bello Shagari, who feels that although The Wedding Party movie is a wonderful development in the Nigerian film industry, northerners were excluded from it. See more reactions after the cut.






Gideon Okorie said...


KNOW THIS ABOUT LIFE(very important)

20 February 2017 at 12:59
Anonymous said...

The North has nothing to offer as long as talent is involved; not Super Eagles, Not Falcons, Not Nollywood, Not Music.
They are only good at looting public treasury.

20 February 2017 at 13:00
Anonymous said...

These people really do think like they own this country sha..Olorun lo ma bami punish yin.

20 February 2017 at 13:08
Anonymous said...

Lol! @ private sector driven project not national cake. Northerners are notorious for sharing national cake. They rarely generate money but know how to spend it and have many children.

20 February 2017 at 13:11
daniel ubong said...

Why won't they be excluded huh,why still looking for an opportunity here when Buhari has already position the northerners in all highest office of this country.

20 February 2017 at 13:18

