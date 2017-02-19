Norma McCorvey, lady who fought for a woman's right to an abortion dies at 69

Norma McCorvey a.k.a Jane Roe who was led the fight in the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade that established abortion as a constitutional right has died.
Norma died from heart failure at the age of 69. She was just 22 when she championed the fight for a woman's right to an abortion and she became the center of one of the most contentious legal battles in American history that came to a head in 1973 when the Supreme Court legalized abortion.
Her case is still the center of controversy on the Court and in the nation. The justices are still divided ever so closely on Roe v. Wade.
