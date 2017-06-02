 Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta shows off his new born son (photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Monday, 6 February 2017

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta shows off his new born son (photo)

The actor shared the adorable photo on his Instagram page. Congrats to them
Posted by at 2/06/2017 05:09:00 pm

10 comments:

Ike Louisa said...

Congrats to him.

6 February 2017 at 17:12
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Aww the baby is set for the camera 😍 Congratulations!



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

6 February 2017 at 17:15
Gideon Okorie said...

HEPATITIS(LIVER DAMAGE) ALL YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT IT

6 February 2017 at 17:15
Peter Dumore said...




New Movies on afrilix.com

Arrival
Dr. Strange
Bleed for This
The Edge of Seventeen
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
A Monsters Call
Trespass Against Us

Get Started for free on afrilix.com

6 February 2017 at 17:17
Davido's driver said...

Nice

6 February 2017 at 17:26
chinelo okafor said...

Awww! Cute...

6 February 2017 at 17:30
livingstone chibuike said...

congratulations

6 February 2017 at 17:49
Anonymous said...

Honestly I need someone to hug me with like10k and say to me, I know all will be well soon. the heartbreak that comes with being broke not here at all.Vickyhuert@yahoo.com

6 February 2017 at 17:53
Michael Tunji said...

Oh my!!! The baby don pose for Camera oo... Lol

Related >> Australian Mother Gives Birth To A Giagantic Size Baby Unaided

6 February 2017 at 18:03
Eme said...

Cute boy

6 February 2017 at 18:07

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts