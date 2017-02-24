'No one knows how many STDs I have treated. My marriage was based on lies, deceit & scam' Tonto Dikeh writes on IG

While replying one of her followers who asked her not to allow people laugh at her over her failed marriage, actress Tonto Dikeh disclosed that her marriage to Olakunle Oladunni Churchill was based on gross lies/deceit, scam and many more darkness. She also said she treated so many STDs
"@best1stguy My love they can laugh,As long as I didn't come out in a body bag.Am ok,No one knows how many STDs I have treated or pain I know in marriage..If laughter is all they have then the karma that bite me awaits them all..Tnx for your love ❤️ Yes no marriage is perfect but mine was based on gross lies/deceit, scam & many more Darkness.. I loved the man no one begged me to,I take all the blame!"she wrote
More revelations. The Bible allows for divorce Base on unfaithfulness. If the marriage cnt b repaired, den do d needful and carry on wit ur life b career. As u take rush inside marriage na so u go tak rush out, period
Ghen ghen!!!!! Churchill Churchill Churchill how many times did I call you!!!!! How dare u cheat on this beautiful girl! Yoruba demons are real! Nite to ladies never ever marry a Yoruba man #teamibomenjare yes am a Yoruba geh tho
I personally think she gave too much info, she didn't need to write the std thing
@Tontolet God will heal you. From all ur post since this started has been respectful. Even towards ur estranged Hubby. Let the past go, I. Have decided to put u in my prayers. GOD BLESS U
WHAT DOES SHE EXPECTS WHEN SHE MARRIED A YORUBA DEMON
Na wa. What we see in social media...
Tonto dearie just go solo 4 now. U nid time 4 urself. Live ur life...
Sry to disrespect u, u are a big fool for Eva saying dis trash go and asking pple that are living with Aids and still hide themselves #rubbish#
Linda I raise yansh for you oo.ur aproko is too much😂😂😂.how u take detect this comment? Choi choi choi for you.u are indeed the baddest blogger in naija! Hailings oo # wafyway
I heard you were a home breaker.....
As you make your bed.
Mr Churchill,your future is bleak.
A man who cant keep his home is worth pitying.
Am sure Tonto thought your first wife was the problem,not knowing you were the wolf in sheep clothing.
But Tonto, why were you showering him with all those praises back then?Na Wa.
Tonto,hope youve learnt a thing or two.
To those enduring horrible marriages, hope you don't come out in body bags.
Can't believe she's going through this. She was so in love then.
tonto, you are fake. what you suffered should not be in public domain and should not also be analysed by foreign bodies. call your family and that of your hubby to address this issues instead of mocking exposing yourself before us. you are not helping matters since your status before marriage is not better than what you are getting now. I feel for you though, but should be handled privately and for what I see, the marriage is over cos you have made to much exposure of your secrets. leave his house and start afresh because you went for money and he went for fame. you both have gained your desires, now its better you go your separate ways. good luck
Tonto you chose to marry this man even when you knew about all this while dating. You were trying to show the world u were better than MJ and shame your ex. Now Mr. X is now a liar and scammer abi? You are high on cheap drugs. Kontinu. Better go treat yourself well. You were here deceiving yourself showing off bullshit meanwhile u are dying. Tell MJ to ask God to pardon you. Didirin agba.
But Churchill denied ever having a pa.so he must have had plenty girlfriend na.tonto is a strong lady for her to have walked away from d marriage.most would stay till they are beaten to death.how dare he infest a pregnant or breastfeeding woman with std.first it was tiwas hubby now its tontos hubby.fear Yoruba demons sha
Holy Moses oooo!!! So you went through this and still heaped praises on KING KONG! GO WRITE A BOOK.Dig out the dirts Biko!
You knew all these things before you married him na, part of u was hoping your marriage will change him. Marriage never changes anyone, rather they become the worst version of what they were before marriage. You obviously treated the same std'sstd' s before you married him na
What I personally think is that the husband only used her to gain fame.we now know him and he decided to open a fake charity organisations aimed at duping sponsors cos believe me most charity organisations take all the money donated and give peanuts to the people the claim to help.they gain international sponsors and in return they pocket the money.that ish is now a big business in naija!
Madam abeg park well....now every body leaving a marriage comes out saying they treated STD's...Oya write ur own book na...rubish..wen you whr chopping his money u didnt knw he was full of lies ba..every year u dey reciv brand new SUV u tink se na free...Nonsense
I understand your pain dear
Mr Churchill was a known brokeass Yahoo guy in Ghana. I guess tonto found out after their marriage.hence why she said the marriage was built in scam n lies
Eya, I knw tonto genuinely luved churchil, it's well tonto, u'll find happiness again. All doz laffin @ u......
Is it dat the husband doesnt use protection? Why men stupid like this?
Tonto won't calm down now with all these are bants
