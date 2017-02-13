No one can accuse the President of fraud, corruption and stealing' - Buhari's aide on political affairs, Femi Ojudu says

Speaking to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, Ojudu said President Buhari is a honest and patriotic Nigerian who is committed to the growth of the country.
"Our President is honest, patriotic, committed and passionate that this country must be great. No one can accuse the President of fraud, corruption and stealing in government. He is just on a holiday and he can use the opportunity to check the state of his health. Even at my own age, I do visit my doctors to check myself, my blood pressure, my sugar level and all the rest. I want to assure concerned Nigerians who really love the President that he will soon be back. It is only those who have stolen our money and kept it away that are wishing him dead. The President will soon be back and by God’s grace, he will not die as some mischievous people wish” he said
