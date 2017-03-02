LIS

Friday, 3 February 2017

"No government has the right to repress citizens"-Oby Ezekwesili reacts to ban of February 6th protest in Lagos

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to the Lagos state police command proposed ban of the February 6th protest in Lagos. See more of her tweets after the cut.






7 comments:

Anonymous said...

"The greatest TRAGEDY of our current cycle of Democracy is that a Govt which was once in Opposition is now INTOLERANT of citizens' agitation."

3 February 2017 at 10:29
BONARIO NNAGS said...

I wish them the best of luck.

. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

3 February 2017 at 10:30
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Huh?So u know huh?SO OBY TRANSGENDA OBASANJO U KNOW HUH? WHO PUT NIGERIANSON THIS USELESS WICKED GOVERNMENT HUH? U and ur cohort include terrorist buhari will not know peace.
POLICE SHOULD BE READY FOR ME AND MY BOYS THAT DAY I WILL TELL THEM AM NOT IPOD MEMBERS.





















#sad indeed

3 February 2017 at 10:34
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

TELL THEM





AUNTY LINDA 👩






3 February 2017 at 11:19
Anonymous said...

Thank you ma... i hope they will adhere to this...

The office of the citizens has just been activated.

@Bonario...who asked you to wish us best of luck? you have become so irrelevant and so is your comment..

3 February 2017 at 11:26
amechi bright said...

Oby ezekwesiri is a disgrace. Oh! Now u know what's wright? After ur political BBOG campaign that brought the last administration into dust. Where are ur CHIBOK girls?

3 February 2017 at 11:27
Anonymous said...

TOO BAD



3 February 2017 at 11:29

