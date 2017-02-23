 No corrupt leader will emerge Nigerian President again- Oba of Lagos says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 23 February 2017

No corrupt leader will emerge Nigerian President again- Oba of Lagos says

Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, says no corrupt leader will ever be allowed to become the president of Nigeria. The monarch said this at the inauguration of Nigerian Women Against Corruption Initiative at the Haven Event Centre, Ikeja yesterday February 22nd.

According to him, the era where an individual who was in office during the Obasanjo-led administration was allowed to turn many federal government properties into his own is gone.


“I insist that this is not era for somebody who spent the first three years under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo making money and turning public corporations to his own. He is planning to come back to be the President of this country again. I work against his ambition. I mean it and I mean it. By God’s grace, it shall not be so” he said
Posted by at 2/23/2017 01:08:00 pm

3 comments:

hrm paul said...

He is throwing shades at atiku it's like oba don drink shekpe again dis time him go say make all hausas enter lagoon

23 February 2017 at 13:12
otee elizabeth said...

Ok

23 February 2017 at 13:12
VEEKEE FRESH said...

we hear... i pray ooo

23 February 2017 at 13:19

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts