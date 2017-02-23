No corrupt leader will emerge Nigerian President again- Oba of Lagos says

According to him, the era where an individual who was in office during the Obasanjo-led administration was allowed to turn many federal government properties into his own is gone.
“I insist that this is not era for somebody who spent the first three years under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo making money and turning public corporations to his own. He is planning to come back to be the President of this country again. I work against his ambition. I mean it and I mean it. By God’s grace, it shall not be so” he said
He is throwing shades at atiku it's like oba don drink shekpe again dis time him go say make all hausas enter lagoon
Ok
we hear... i pray ooo
