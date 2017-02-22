NNN Nigeria: The biggest Ponzi after MMM. See reasons why

MMM has made its made its impact on Nigerians and set the pace for other Ponzi schemes to follow including NNN Nigeria. People are being warned everyday of the dangers of joining these online quick cash schemes, but amidst the ongoing recession, stagnant salaries and the ever-increasing cost of goods and services in Nigeria, people have no choice but to look for other means of making quick money to cater for their daily needs.According to their website, NNN Nigeria started around October 2016, and has been paying people 35% on their initial donation for local currency (i.e. Naira) and just recently introduced 55% for Bitcoin payments in January. The payout time for the interest is 21 days. But really why would people still fall for this. Well, its all about the money ain’t it? Check out the screenshot below.
Some Statistics from the Website:
• 16hrs daily customer support from 7am - 11pm —> Online consultants help users to solve any issues, inquiries etc.
• About 50,000 - 75,000+ daily page views
• Estimated user base of about 100,000 users.
• As at 20th Feb, 2017 the website claims to have paid out over NGN 3,177,049,500 and $634,160 BTC. :-))
A lot of promotional videos have been done for this website in order to attract a lot of users to it. Well i’m just dumbfounded. A funny one I just saw on youtube is this video about John.
