Nigeria's credibility before the international community has improved because of president Buhari- Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says

Onyeama said this when he addressed newsmen in Enugu yesterday February 9th.
"The nation’s credibility before the International Community has improved but I think it is mainly because of the person of the president. The International Community is very impressed with the president’s records so far. He has a track record of real integrity and that is why they are responding so positively to our economic, security and anti-corruption initiatives. So, the strongest brand Nigeria has at the moment is President Muhammadu Buhari” he said
No comments:
Post a Comment