Friday, 10 February 2017

Nigeria's credibility before the international community has improved because of president Buhari- Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that Nigeria's credibility before the committee of Nations has greatly improved since President Buhari took over office in May 2015.

Onyeama said this when he addressed newsmen in Enugu yesterday February 9th.
"The nation’s credibility before the International Community has improved but I think it is mainly because of the person of the president. The International Community is very impressed with the president’s records so far. He has a track record of real integrity and that is why they are responding so positively to our economic, security and anti-corruption initiatives. So, the strongest brand Nigeria has at the moment is President Muhammadu Buhari” he said
