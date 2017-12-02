Nigerians react to news of Patience Jonathan likely contesting for senate in 2019

Multiple media reports have indicated that former Nigerian first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan may contest for the Rivers East senatorial election come 2019.
59 year old Mrs Jonathan who hails from Okirika in Rivers state is eligible to contest for elections in the state as well as that of her husband; Bayelsa constitutionally.
Now she's a trending topic on Nigerian twitter with mixed reactions trailing the possibility of having her in the senate by 2019. More tweets after the cut...
