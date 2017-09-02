 Nigerians react after Bukola Saraki annouced that he has spoken to the president | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 February 2017

Nigerians react after Bukola Saraki annouced that he has spoken to the president

The senate president Bukola Saraki took to his twitter to announce that he has spoke to the president, Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in London pending the completion of his medical tests. Nigerian have reacted to his tweet. See more after the cut.
 
 





5 comments:

Vina Saviour said...

I trust my naija ppl lol @ we should fry egg that we can't buy

9 February 2017 at 10:42
OSINANL said...

SMH....

9 February 2017 at 10:51
Abosede Ojuade said...

He spoke to president through Skype.

9 February 2017 at 10:59
Rose said...

@saraki you mean mr president is now a spirit that only speaks through the chief priest. Its okay...

9 February 2017 at 11:01
daniel ubong said...

Good for him.

9 February 2017 at 11:11

