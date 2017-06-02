Nigerian woman bitten on the eye by her abusive husband

Who bites a woman on her eye? Exactly the question Blessing Timidi Digha who shared the story on Facebook asked.
Mrs.Ayeyemi has been a victim of domestic violence for a long while and she has been enduring for the sake of the children. Her husband beats her regularly that at some point the police had to be called in and he was made to sign an undertaking never to lay hands on her again.
But one thing about these abusers is that they rarely ever stop. This time the husband took it further and after beating her as usual, he bit her eye, almost costing her her sight. He also threatened to bathe her with acid. The erring husband is now on the run due to the undertaking he previously signed and the consequences of that. It is believed that he is still in Akure though.
Another reason why Mrs. Ayeyemi stayed with her abuser was because her family members kept advising her to stay and make it work. Her father was the only one who ever supported her, but he is dead now. Following this latest abuse, the victim has decided never to go back and has put plans in motion to move out with her children.
See screenshots of the post detailing the abuse below.
