 Nigerian woman arrested with 594 Cocaine rocks in South Africa | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Sunday, 12 February 2017

Nigerian woman arrested with 594 Cocaine rocks in South Africa

The South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) in Johannesburg on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, arrested a 37-year-old Nigerian woman for dealing with hard drugs. She was busted after Police followed up information about drug dealers in Buccleauch.
The woman  identified as Clara Maduka was caught with 594 wrapped cocaine rocks at an estimated value of R90 000. Maduka appeared before the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Wednesday for dealing in drugs and was remanded in custody.

Commenting after her arrest,the Acting Provincial Head of Gauteng’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Brigadier Sekelema Lewele said that  the directorate wouldn’t stop striving to arrest anyone who is dealing, manufacturing and distributing drugs in South Africa.
'It is our mandate to get rid of the scourge of drugs within our communities. We will do so without fear or favour,' he said.
Posted by at 2/12/2017 05:29:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts