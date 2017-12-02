Nigerian woman arrested with 594 Cocaine rocks in South Africa

The woman identified as Clara Maduka was caught with 594 wrapped cocaine rocks at an estimated value of R90 000. Maduka appeared before the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Wednesday for dealing in drugs and was remanded in custody.
Commenting after her arrest,the Acting Provincial Head of Gauteng’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Brigadier Sekelema Lewele said that the directorate wouldn’t stop striving to arrest anyone who is dealing, manufacturing and distributing drugs in South Africa.
'It is our mandate to get rid of the scourge of drugs within our communities. We will do so without fear or favour,' he said.
