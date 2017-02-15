Nigerian painter allegedly killed by stray bullet from police convoy

An innocent painter who left his home and family Tuesday morning will not be returning to them anymore, allegedly due to the carelessness of some policemen. According to the story shared by Nigerian Singer, Ric Hassani on Twitter, a man was allegedly hit by stray bullet from a police convoy just Tuesday morning and he fell, bleeding in front of a hospital. It was revealed that as doctors tried to save his life, he kept screaming, "I no be criminal o, I be Painter". Sadly he died as he was being operated on, having lost so much blood. Read the sad story below...
