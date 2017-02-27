 Nigerian man and Thai woman arrested for alleged murder in Malaysia | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 27 February 2017

Nigerian man and Thai woman arrested for alleged murder in Malaysia

Police on Friday, February 24th, arrested a 33-year-old Nigerian man and a Thai woman in connection with a murder at Taman Puchong Prima, Malaysia Body of the victim, a Thai woman was found tied, gagged and covered with a blanket on a bed in the rental unit. The landlord discovered the dead body in one of the rooms he was renting out and alerted police at about 11.40am on Thursday.
She had been dead for about 24 to 48 hours.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Seri Abdul Samah Mat said the case has been classified as murder, and the two suspects were arrested on Friday.
"The male suspect from Nigeria is 33 years old, while the female suspect is a 28-year-old Thai national. They will be remanded for a week to allow investigations," he added.
Comm Abdul Samah declined to reveal if the suspects were the victim's housemates, adding that investigations were ongoing.
