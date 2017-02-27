Nigerian man and Thai woman arrested for alleged murder in Malaysia

She had been dead for about 24 to 48 hours.
Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Seri Abdul Samah Mat said the case has been classified as murder, and the two suspects were arrested on Friday.
"The male suspect from Nigeria is 33 years old, while the female suspect is a 28-year-old Thai national. They will be remanded for a week to allow investigations," he added.Comm Abdul Samah declined to reveal if the suspects were the victim's housemates, adding that investigations were ongoing.
