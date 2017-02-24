 Nigerian man allegedly killed in Xenophobia attack in South Africa, Nigerians protest (graphic photo and video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 24 February 2017

Nigerian man allegedly killed in Xenophobia attack in South Africa, Nigerians protest (graphic photo and video)

According to Facebook user, Udochukwu Iwuoha who shared the photo, this Nigerian man was allegedly killed in Johannesburg, South Africa. Another facebook user, Ehis Oduma also shared the photo and a video of Nigerians, armed with knives, protesting in South Africa and captioned it; "The situation right now in SA" Watch the video and see the graphic photo after the cut...



2 comments:

Anonymous said...

big lie Linda.....Get reasonable information before you post.

24 February 2017 at 12:53
Anonymous said...

Wey d idiots nw mk dem come out... Nigerians will kill u in ur own home... idiots

24 February 2017 at 12:55

